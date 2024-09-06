Henry County drug bust leads to three arrests

(Copyright 2024 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A major drug bust in Henry County on Thursday resulted in three individuals arrested.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a traffic stop on Thursday on Summit View Road. A Henry County Patrol/Narcotics K9 assisted with the traffic stop. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found illegal firearms, an undisclosed amount of suspected Fentanyl, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Keonta Gravely, who was already wanted out of Pittsylvania County since 2015 for felony distribution of a Schedule I or II drug (cocaine). Gravely was arrested and is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Following the traffic stop, HCSO stated their S.W.A.T. team and their Special Investigation Unit executed narcotic search warrants at three locations. One on Kimway Drive in Axton, VA, one at Park Circle in Axton, VA, and one at Rosewood Avenue in Martinsville, VA.

As a result of the searches, authorities said they found the following, all consistent with the distribution of narcotics:

Over seven pounds of suspected methamphetamine

Over five pounds of suspected marijuana

Undisclosed amount of suspected fentanyl

Three illegal firearms

Multiple electronic devices

Multiple digital scales

Packaging materials

An excess of $10,000 of U.S. currency

All suspected narcotics will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

Gravely was charged with the following:

Felony possess Schedule I or II drug (Fentanyl)

Felony possess a firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II drug

Two others were arrested as a result of the searches, and are also being held without bond at Henry County Adult Detention Center.

46-year-old Calvin Hodges, resident of the Kimway Drive location, was charged with the following:

Felony possess with intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug (methamphetamine)

41-year-old Mirian Alvarez, resident of the Park Circle location, was charged with the following:

Felony possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug (methamphetamine)

Felony possess with intent to distribute (marijuana)

Felony possess a firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II Drug

Felony child endangerment

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office thanked the DEA for their assistance in this incident.