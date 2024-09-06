73º
Local Tattoo Shop offering flash tattoos of pets

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Electric Eye Custom Tattoos, RSVCPA, Pets

ROANOKE, Va. – A love for our pets is permanent, but how about putting it in ink? And to make it better helping out local shelter pets.

Tomorrow a Roanoke City tattoo shop is offering flash tattoos of pets for one day only, giving a portion of the money to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

It is happening at the Electric Eye Custom Tattoos on Grandin Road Saturday from noon until 7 p.m.

“You know pet parents, they’re crazy, I’m one of them. I have more than one tattoo of pets or nods to pets that I’ve had in my life. I think they can be family members just as much as anyone else. Especially if you’re that type of person who sees them that way, I think it will hit at home for a lot of people who do love animals.” Freydis Monaco, Co-Manager of Electric Eye Custom Tattoos, said.

The event is while supplies last and you don’t need an appointment.

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

