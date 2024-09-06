Local Tattoo Shop offering flash tattoos of pets

ROANOKE, Va. – A love for our pets is permanent, but how about putting it in ink? And to make it better helping out local shelter pets.

Tomorrow a Roanoke City tattoo shop is offering flash tattoos of pets for one day only, giving a portion of the money to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

It is happening at the Electric Eye Custom Tattoos on Grandin Road Saturday from noon until 7 p.m.

“You know pet parents, they’re crazy, I’m one of them. I have more than one tattoo of pets or nods to pets that I’ve had in my life. I think they can be family members just as much as anyone else. Especially if you’re that type of person who sees them that way, I think it will hit at home for a lot of people who do love animals.” Freydis Monaco, Co-Manager of Electric Eye Custom Tattoos, said.

The event is while supplies last and you don’t need an appointment.