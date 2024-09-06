Pulaski County schools closed Friday amid threat investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – All schools and offices in the Pulaski County School District will be closed Friday, September 6 because of threats made against the school division.

District officials announced the closure late Thursday. Local law enforcement informed them about multiple threats to harm the PCPS school division at some point on Friday.

The district said the threats are under investigation.

Leaders made the decision to close schools and offices out of caution for the safety of students and staff.

A statement on the district’s website said in part: “Please know that the safety of our school community is paramount and we will provide more information when it comes available.”

WSLS 10 News is reaching out to district officials and local law enforcement to get more information about this developing story. We’ll update this story as we get new information.