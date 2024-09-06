52º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Pulaski County schools closed Friday amid threat investigation

Schools and offices will be closed after district leaders said there were multiple threats made to harm the district

Erika Adolphus

Tags: Pulaski County Public Schools, Breaking News
Pulaski County Schools closed Friday, Sept. 6.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – All schools and offices in the Pulaski County School District will be closed Friday, September 6 because of threats made against the school division.

District officials announced the closure late Thursday. Local law enforcement informed them about multiple threats to harm the PCPS school division at some point on Friday.

Recommended Videos

Good evening, We have been notified by law enforcement in the last few hours that multiple threats have been made to...

Posted by Pulaski County Public Schools on Thursday, September 5, 2024

The district said the threats are under investigation.

Leaders made the decision to close schools and offices out of caution for the safety of students and staff.

A statement on the district’s website said in part: “Please know that the safety of our school community is paramount and we will provide more information when it comes available.”

WSLS 10 News is reaching out to district officials and local law enforcement to get more information about this developing story. We’ll update this story as we get new information.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos