Sunshine and Smiles at kickoff to the 9th Annual Sunflower Festival

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The 9th Annual Sunflower Festival is in full swing at Beaver Dam Farm, showcasing over 700,000 sunflowers across the sprawling grounds.

The festival kicked off this evening, drawing crowds eager to immerse themselves in a sea of golden blooms.

Originally started to help with the farm’s expenses, the festival has blossomed into a cherished community event. Candace Monaghan, founder of the Sunflower Festival, recalled, “I said Hey, if people pay to walk through dead corn, look at what we’ve got, surely they’ll pay to come see these sunflowers, we tested it out that year, our goal was 300 people, we hit 1600 people that one day.”

According to an economic impact study conducted by Roanoke City and Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the festival has generated $1.4 million in economic impact. “Knowing that we are helping non-profits, other community vendors, to put more money in their pockets and the local businesses that are around too. The restaurants, the hotels, that’s a pretty big item to be excited about,” Monaghan said.

Attendees can enjoy over 115 unique craft and food vendors, along with hayrides, farm animals, and live music. “We’ve gotten to know the vendors so well, we add new ones each year, but just the community being involved and seeing everybody happy is a great feeling,” Monaghan added.

The festival’s vibrant atmosphere was on full display today.

Sunflower Festival 2024 Schedule:

Friday, Sept 6th – 4pm–7pm

Saturday, Sept 7th – 10am–5pm

Sunday, Sept 8th – 10am–5pm

Monday, Sept 9th – CLOSED

Tuesday, Sept 10th – Preschoolers – 10am-1pm

Tuesday, Sept 10th – Ticketed Dinner – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Wednesday, Sept 11th – Seniors – 10am-1pm

Wednesday, Sept 11th – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Thursday, Sept 12th – Special Needs – 10am-1pm

Thursday, Sept 12th – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Friday, Sept 13th – CLOSED

Friday, Sept 13th – Ticketed Dinner – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Saturday, Sept 14th – 10am-5pm

Sunday, Sept 15th – 10am-5pm