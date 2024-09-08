Hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker was found dead on the Appalachian Trail Saturday.

Around 8:57 a.m., the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a possibly deceased individual on the Appalachian Trail, near the Andy Layne Trail area.

Recommended Videos

Deputies and first responders went to the scene, where they found the person in a steep and rugged area of the trail near Lambert’s Meadow Shelter and Andy Layne Trail. The individual was confirmed to be dead.

Investigators say nothing suspicious was found at the scene and a preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play is involved.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner. The Sheriff’s Office says the identity of the hiker is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as 10 News learns more.