Missing and endangered person in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been reported as missing an endangered in Lynchburg.

Around 2 p.m. today, Lynchburg police department responded to the 7800 block of Timberlake Road after reports of a missing person.

The man has been identified as 77-year-old Daniel Witt. He was last seen around 9:00 PM last night. He is considered endangered due to possibly experiencing a medical condition that affects his behavior.

Authorities have reported Witt as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, and thinning brown hair. It is claimed that he was last seen wearing a blue polo with white stripes and dark dress pants, though that is not certain.

LPD is currently searching for Witt.

LPD has asked that if you have any information about this missing person’s possible whereabouts, please call the Lynchburg Police Department Non-Emergency Number at (434) 847-1602 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.