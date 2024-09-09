77º
Join Insider

Local News

The Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Instruction of Lynchburg City Schools announce retirement

Both are expected to retire at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Lynchburg City Schools, Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent of Instruction
Edwards (Left) Pugh (Right) Courtesy of LCS (LCS 2024)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After nearly eight decades of combined service to students, Superintendent Crystal Edwards and Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Amy Pugh have announced their retirements at the end of the 2024-25 school year, 10 News has learned.

Dr. Edwards was the first woman to ever serve as the LCS Superintendent and Ms. Pugh have each left a lasting impact that will continue in the community for years to come, the school said.

Recommended Videos

According to LCS, Edwards will retire after 38 years in education and Pugh will retire after a nearly 40-year career.

You can see the Facebook post here

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos