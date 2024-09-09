The Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Instruction of Lynchburg City Schools announce retirement

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After nearly eight decades of combined service to students, Superintendent Crystal Edwards and Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Amy Pugh have announced their retirements at the end of the 2024-25 school year, 10 News has learned.
Dr. Edwards was the first woman to ever serve as the LCS Superintendent and Ms. Pugh have each left a lasting impact that will continue in the community for years to come, the school said.
According to LCS, Edwards will retire after 38 years in education and Pugh will retire after a nearly 40-year career.
