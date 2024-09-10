Final community meeting for Safe Streets initative set for Tuesday

Community meetings that allowed those throughout the Roanoke Valley a chance to voice their concerns regarding dangerous roads in our region will wrap up on Tuesday. It’ll be held at the Vinton War Memorial from 5 to 7 p.m.

It’s part of a collaborative effort between Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton on a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan through the Federal Highway Administration’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program. Community members have been meeting in different localities since Sept. 3 to provide their input on potential solutions aiming to make roads safer and prevent deaths and serious injuries on roads for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders.

This comes after an initial set of meetings held in April and May, which garnered more than 400 survey submissions from people commenting on high-risk areas.

Here’s a closer look at problem areas that were identified in a Timmons Group study and what the survey responses revealed.

In the spring, the local consultant firm determined that the following were the top 10 intersections of serious injuries and fatal crashes:

West Main Street at Dow Hollow Road towards I-81 Washington Avenue at Food Lion Access (Vinton) Challenger Avenue at Valley Gateway Boulevard (Vinton) Plantation Road at McDonald’s/Days Inn Access Electric Road at I-81 Southbound Ramps at Exit 141 Shadwell Drive at Hollins Road Shadwell Drive at Sanderson Drive Hardy Road and Feather Road (Vinton) Peters Creek Road at Barrens Road Williamson Road at Plantation Road

Top 10 intersections of serious injury and fatal crashes, as identified by the Timmons Group. (Timons Group)

Survey results, however, identified new areas to consider, bringing the following intersections to the project:

Vinton’s deputy town manager said it’s important to address these hot spots even though they may not have as many crashes as others.

Here's a look at the new project map; the red circles show top high crash intersections where as the red lines show top high crash corridors. (Roanoke County Safe Streets and Roads for All)

Furthermore, the intersection between US-220 and Read Mountain Road was identified as the highest crash area in Botetourt County, but survey results highlighted the following locations as areas of concern:

Blue Ridge Boulevard (Welches Run Road to Mountain Pass Road)

Cloverdale Road (Cougar Drive to Botetourt County Line)

Cloverdale Road (Lee High to Autmnwood Lane)

Botetourt Road (Gala Loop Road to James Street)

Lee Highway (Hardbarger Road to Curtis Deacon Boulevard)

Botetourt Road (Locust Bottom Road to Prices Bluff Road)

Roanoke Road (W. Main Street to Brughs Mills Road)

Parkway Drive (Main Street to Botetourt County Line)

Arcadia Road (Frontage Road to Stinnett Road)

Lee Highway/US Route 11

Community feedback also revealed that among the myriad of concerns expressed by residents, speeding is at the top of the list.

Proposed solutions to address these concerns will vary depending on the location, with some suggestions being to:

Lower speed limits

Review the timing of stoplights

Reduce lanes

Reconfigure intersections to reduce medians

Construct roundabouts

The final meeting will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial.