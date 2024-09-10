Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat at Elementary School in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat that was made over the phone towards G. W. Carver Elementary School Tuesday afternoon, according to the office.

At 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, the school received a threat over the phone and as a precautionary measure, the school was placed in partial lockdown.

10 News has learned that the HCSO responded to the school to assist with the dismissal of students. Henry County Public School staff along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the origin of the threat to get the matter resolved.

The Sheriff’s Office said that at no point in time were students and staff in danger. However, with recent tragedies at schools around the country concern for the safety of students and staff has been heightened.