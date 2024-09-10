76º
Join Insider

Local News

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat at Elementary School in Martinsville

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Martinsville, Henry County, HCSO
Henry County Sheriff's Office Car (WSLS 10)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat that was made over the phone towards G. W. Carver Elementary School Tuesday afternoon, according to the office.

At 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, the school received a threat over the phone and as a precautionary measure, the school was placed in partial lockdown.

Recommended Videos

10 News has learned that the HCSO responded to the school to assist with the dismissal of students. Henry County Public School staff along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the origin of the threat to get the matter resolved.

The Sheriff’s Office said that at no point in time were students and staff in danger. However, with recent tragedies at schools around the country concern for the safety of students and staff has been heightened.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos