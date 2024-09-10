Special delivery! Blacksburg police officer helps mom deliver baby

Lt. Hayes with the Blacksburg Police Department went beyond his duties as an officer to help with a very special delivery last week.

It’s not every day that the police department gets a 911 call about a woman in labor en route to the hospital, but when they did, Hayes didn’t waste time jumping into action.

In a heartwarming moment like no other, Hayes was able to help the mom with the delivery of baby Olivia. The department said mom and baby are both doing well.

On Monday, Sept. 9, little Olivia, her big brother and her parents visited the police department to express their thanks and formally introduce themselves.