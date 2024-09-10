74º
Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin comment on Harris ahead of Presidential Debate

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Recent polls show Kamala Harris strengthening her position among Virginia Voters.

One veteran of campaigns for both President and on the state level is Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

He says that Harris should focus on the issues in tonight’s debate and the campaign overall.

“We got to worry about people who we’re trying to lift up. get to the next level to make sure they have what they need to provide for their families and that’s going to be her message,” McAuliffe said.

His opponent in the 2021 election Governor Glenn Youngkin said he hopes Virginians will understand the extent of Harris’s Liberal policies.

“Tonight’s debate will be a demonstration of strength vs weakness. and what we’ve seen out of the Biden/Harris administration has been just a track record of failed policy and weakness,” Youngkin said.

