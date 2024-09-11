Cash Clash: Lynchburg City Council members argue over their own salary increase

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Tensions ran high during Lynchburg City Council Tuesday night, as the council met to discuss salary increases for council members.

An ordinance allowing for the 40% increase was adopted by the council in 2019, but when COVID-19 hit, that budget had to be completely reworked.

Recommended Videos

At the time, council voted to not receive that increase, but the budget increase for council stayed in city code.

On Tuesday, the matter was brought before council during their work session.

It would be a one time sum of $30,142, which equals out to a 40% pay increase.

Currently, council members make $10,000. The raise would increase that to $14,000 a year.

The mayor currently makes $12,000. The raise would bump that to $16,000 a year.

Vice-Mayor Chris Faraldi voiced his concerns after the presentation.

“I am very pleased with a lot of things this council has done ... but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Faraldi said.

He went on to say he opposed the pay raise.

“Instead of finding creative solutions to these challenges and these issues, we’re here being presented with and now discussing how to give ourselves a 40% pay increase with back pay ... A politician should not vote themselves a pay increase. Just simply no other words need to be said on it outside of this: I believe it’s wrong.”

During his remarks, Faraldi said he discovered Councilman Marty Misjuns asked to bring the topic of raises back up.

“That was one of the most impressive pieces of propaganda I’ve ever heard,” Misjuns responded.

This is a developing story. Please check back on air and online as we learn more.