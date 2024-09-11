61º
Mount St. Mary’s Baseball team mourning the loss of student-athlete from Danville

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Mount St. Mary's Baseball 2024 (Mount St. Mary's Baseball 2024)

DANVILLE, Va. – Mount St. Mary’s baseball is mourning the loss of Alex Van Pelt, a first-year student from Danville who passed away Sunday morning, the school announced Tuesday.

Van Pelt was recruited as a right-handed pitcher, he was a stand-out at Chatham High School where as a senior he struck out 117 batters, the program said.

Services for Van Pelt will be on Saturday, Sep. 14. Visitation will be at Dan River Church in Danville, Virginia from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life. Mourners are asked to wear teal and purple.

The school also said that a prayer service will also be held on Sep. 16 at IC Chapel and the Mount St. Mary’s Community has been encouraged to attend.

