Bedford County wants your feedback on traffic safety on Route 221 in Forest

FOREST, Va. – Bedford County is looking for your input on traffic safety on Route 221 in Forest. A meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forest Middle School, where you can share your feedback.

In an effort to address current roadway concerns and reduce congestion, the Central Virginia Transportation Planning Organization, VDOT and Bedford County stakeholders will be conducting a Route 221 Corrido study between Perrowville Road and Graves Mill Road.

“Your input is valuable as the study aims to address current and future congestion, safety concerns, access management, and multimodal mobility needs in three specific segments,” the release said.

Those three specific areas include:

Perrowville Road to Thomas Jefferson Road (Route 811)

Ambassador Drive to Cloverhill Blvd

Enterprise Drive to Graves Mill Road

An online survey will be released soon as well, and we will add it to this article once it is available.