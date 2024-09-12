Every 11 Minutes: The Heartbreaking Toll of Suicide in America

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015 file photo, a man walks along a trail during sunset near Manhattan, Kan. In 2022, about 49,500 people took their own lives in the U.S., the highest number ever, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

September marks Suicide Prevention Month - and chances are, you or someone you know have been touched by suicide.

In 2022, over 49,000 people died by suicide. That’s one death every 11 minutes according to Blue Ridge Behavioral Health.

But it reaches even further than that. In fact, many adults think about suicide. In that same study, they found 13.2 million people seriously thought about suicide. 3.8 million of those people made a plan, and 1.6 million actually attempted suicide.

If you’re struggling with depression, or suicidal thoughts - you’re not alone.

And if you think someone you love may be struggling, there are some signs to watch out for.

Warning signs

When it comes to warning signs, no one size fits all.

According to Region One Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Jordan Brooks, small changes can have a ripple effect.

“Ultimately just noticing changes and how those changes are impacting them because everyone is different and everybody’s story and experiences are different. Things like sleep habits, appetite mood, and withdrawal from others, family, and friends. Not doing things they typically liked to do,” Brooks told 10 News in an earlier interview.

The following list is of warning signs noted by the CDC:

Talking about being a burden

Being isolated

Increased anxiety

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Increased substance use

Looking for a way to access lethal means

Increased anger or rage

Extreme mood swings

Expressing hopelessness

Sleeping too little or too much

Talking or posting about wanting to die

Making plans for suicide



You can read more on warning signs and how to help someone at risk by clicking here.

All of the signs and symptoms can be scary, but there is help available.

Finding treatment

Thanks to the CDC, finding mental health care in your area is streamlined and simple. By clicking here, you can view the CDC’s organized list of resources and tools to help you get connected with a mental health professional.

If you’re looking for treatment centers, you can do so via any of the four links, the CDC says:

Mental health care in our region

And of course, there are plenty of mental health care facilities across our region. Below you can find a list of facilities offering mental health services within a 25-mile radius of Roanoke City:

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare Child Youth and Family Services

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare Rita J. Gliniecki Recovery Center

Carilion Clinic Children’s Pediatric Behavioral Health

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Dept of Psych/Behavioral Medicine

EHS Roanoke Corporate

Family Insight Roanoke

Family Preservation Services Roanoke Office

Family Service of the Roanoke Valley

Horizon Behavioral Health

Bedford Wellness Center

Intercept True North Health Clinic

LewisGale Behavioral Health

Piedmont Community Services Franklin County Satellite Clinic

Piedmont Community Services Horizons Day Treatment Program

Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley

Support Systems Inc.

Veterans Affairs Medical Center Mental Health Service



Preventing suicide by firearm

Firearms are used in half of all suicide deaths according to Prevent Firearm Suicide.

Suicide by firearm is almost always deadly, which is why experts say it’s critical to properly store and lock firearms and ammunition.

Gun locks are an easy way to keep your loved ones safe.

Here at home there are several initiatives to help people lock up their guns, including ‘Lock in Safety, Unlock Hope.’

If you are unsure where to get a gun lock, head to your local police department. Many give gun locks away for free, and will show you how to properly use them.

Coming up later on 10 News, we’re sharing stories of those who have lost someone to suicide. This is a developing story, so check back on-air and online for updates.