Pulaski Wish kid fulfills dream of becoming a firefighter

RADFORD, Va. – Every kid has a dream of what they want to be growing up and for four-year-old Robert Mullins, it’s becoming a firefighter.

Robert was born prematurely alongside his brother and sister, who are triplets. Despite a brain bleed at birth and a later diagnosis of cerebral palsy, his determination to become a firefighter never wavered, even as he faced years of seizures and treatments.

On Wednesday, Robert suited up, rode in a fire truck, and even got to spray a fire hose—just like a real firefighter.

Radford Fire and EMS and the Kids Wish Network made it all happen.

“Overjoyed,” said Robert’s mother, Melanie, reflecting on the day. “He’s always tried to keep up with others, whether he’s fallen or had to go to the hospital. For him to do this is amazing.”

Radford Fire and EMS helped make Robert’s wish a reality, with firefighters guiding him through the day’s activities. One firefighter said it was a special moment to help a child fulfill his dream.

“When you hear that you’re going to be part of making a kid’s dream come true, it’s really special,” Connor Moran said. “As a kid, I wanted to be a firefighter, too, so to help him live that dream is incredible.”

The day got even sweeter when Robert’s family found out they were heading on a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, thanks to the Kids Wish Network.

For one day, Robert was a firefighter, living out his biggest dream. One day, he may join the ranks of Radford Fire and EMS for good. But for now, his dream has become a reality.