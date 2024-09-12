Ribbon Cutting for Feeding Southwest Virginia distribution site in Salem Friday

SALEM, Va. – Elected Officials Day is Friday and officials and partners will come together on Friday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting event of the newly renovated Salem Distribution site, according to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

September is Hunger Action Month when the Feeding America Network launches a national public awareness campaign to shine a light on hunger, a problem every community in America experiences.

According to Feeding Southwest Virginia, the event will celebrate building updates that had long been neglected. Everything from a remodel of the administration offices in Salem to new dock doors and reach lifts will be celebrated.

According to the organization, Pamela Irvine will be there along with various other elected officials and Congressman Morgan Griffith.

The event will start at 9 a.m. Friday at Feeding Southwest Virginia 1025 Electric Road.