WATCH: VMI Cadets honor 9/11 First responders with a Stair Climb

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

LEXINGTON, Va. – Across the nation today and here at home many remembered the anniversary of the September 11th attacks. One of the events that happened right here in our area was in Lexington where VMI held their 9/11 Stair Climb.

700 to 800 Cadets participated in the stair climb which took place in the barracks.

Cadets climbed 110 stories to replicate the steps that the first responders took in the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Cadets also carried gear that weighed up to 20 pounds and they had the name of someone who lost their life that day on them as well.

