William Fleming High School introduces new Head Basketball Coach

ROANOKE, Va. – The William Fleming Colonels have a new head coach at the reigns after replacing longtime head coach Mickey Hardy.

Leaders with the school held a press conference today to make the announcement, that Christian Kirchman will be leading the Colonels.

Kirchman is taking the reigns of a program that has not needed a replacement in over 20 years.

He tells us he plans to continue to grow the program and to create leaders on and off the court.

“The culture I want to set here is men that know how to respond to adversity. There is a quote that Martin Luther King says ‘You don’t judge a man’s character when he stands in times of comfort and convenience, you judge his character when he stands in times of discomfort, challenge and adversity,’ so that is kind of the culture that we want to cultivate here,” Kirchman said.

Kirchman also said that he is excited for this upcoming season.