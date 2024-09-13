Game of the Week | William Byrd Terriers face off against Christiansburg Blue Demons

Our Game of the Week takes us to William Byrd where the undefeated Terriers are taking on the one-and-one Christiansburg Blue Demons.

These two teams are excited for Friday night’s game. William Byrd wants to keep their momentum going for another week and Christiansburg is looking to tame the explosive offense of the Terriers.

“The past two games, we’ve brought some issues on ourselves that we have had to overcome, and we overcame them the first week. We weren’t able to overcome them last week. So, if we can get out of our own way and play against our opponent, we can get a true test of how we’ll be,” said Christiansburg head coach Matt Herron.

The Christiansburg Blue demons are taking on the William Byrd Terriers after two close games in weeks one and two.

This week, Herron said the key to the game is limiting the Terriers’ big-play potential.

“They’re just explosive. They’re well coached, [and] they’re talented at every level, but any play can turn into an explosive play,” he said.

“They really don’t do nothing new that we haven’t seen. Just trying to get the little things, trying to make sure we key in on what we have to do, our job, our assignment,” said wide receiver and defensive back Dee Rodriguez.

On the other side of the ball, the Terriers are coming off two big wins in weeks one and two.

Head coach Brad Lutz said for this week, the key is to not let up and approach this week like the last.

“We’ve got to continue that momentum. I think sports momentum is so valuable,” said Lutz.

“We know they are a good football team; they’ve played two really good teams, so we know we are going to get their best as well.”

He said they have to be ready for a four-quarter game.

“We’ve just got to continue to focus on the little things and getting better each day, each week, each game, each rep, and Friday is going to be another opportunity for that.”

“It’s a good team we are playing against, so we got to prepare. Preparation has got to be there. Everybody has got to be 110 at all times and just be locked in mentally,” said linebacker and tight end Jahdai English.

