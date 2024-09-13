‘PickleBrawl in the Blue Ridge’ kicks off in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem, in partnership with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and Performance Pickleball, is set to host the first-ever sanctioned pickleball tournament in the region, dubbed the “PickleBrawl in the Blue Ridge.”

This landmark event will take place at the newly renovated James I. Moyer Sports Complex from Sept. 13-15, 2024.

The tournament aims to spotlight the natural beauty and attractions of the Virginia Blue Ridge area, including Roanoke, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and the Appalachian Trail. With divisions for all skill levels and age groups, the PickleBrawl will welcome players from across Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic.

John Laaser, COO of Performance Pickleball, is excited to see the tournament already get off to a hot start on Friday.

“Seems like it was a lifetime in the making, actually only about six months. Then you get to event day, you see the players out here enjoying it and the pride that the players from this region are taking in this event and the ownership they’re taking in it, it’s already made it a smashing success even though we’re only on day one.”

Matches will be played on 13 brand-new outdoor pickleball courts at the Moyer Sports Complex.

Participants can compete in men’s, women’s, and mixed singles and doubles, with cash prizes for the top three finishers in each Open Division event.

Tournament Dates:



9/13/24 Friday:

Men’s & Women’s Singles



9/14/24 Saturday:

Men’s & Women’s Doubles



9/15/24 Sunday:

Mixed Doubles

Prize Money will be awarded to the top 3 teams/players in each of the Open Division events.

Payouts are as follows:

Gold - $1,500; Silver - $700; Bronze - $300

- Men’s Doubles OPEN

- Women’s Doubles OPEN

- Mixed Doubles OPEN



Gold - $750; Silver - $350; Bronze - $150

- Men’s Singles OPEN

- Women’s Singles OPEN