Pulaski County Public Schools closed Friday due to social media threats

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Public Schools announced Friday that they would be closed due to social media threats that directly targeted schools in the division.

Pulaski County Public Schools say that law enforcement is involved and that the posts are being investigated as best as they can. They said, however, that they were unable to determine if the threats that were made were credible or not.

Due to the uncertainty, the county said that they would be closing schools on Friday. The school said that they would be placed under a CODE 0.

The home football game against Lord Botetourt is also postponed along with a varsity volleyball game. deputies from PCHS are also waiting at the school on the return of the JV football team to ensure they will be safe.

Superintendent Robert Graham also said that he will stay in touch with investigators over the weekend and come up with a plan for Monday.

10 News will continue working for you to cover this story and will provide updates as they become available.