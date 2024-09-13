WATCH: Olde Salem Days returning this Saturday

SALEM, Va. – If you are looking to get outside this weekend, then we have an event for you. Olde Salem Days are happening this weekend.

The handmade craft fair has been a Salem Staple for 44 years, and this will be its 14th year.

The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Salem and it’s a huge fundraiser for the community.

“This is our primary fundraiser and every penny that we make here goes back to the local community here. We don’t disperse it anywhere but the local community,” Matt Pollard, President of the Salem Rotary Club, said.

With over 300 vendors to choose from, organizers say you can find something for every member of the family.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.