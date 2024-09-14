Girls learning construction skills while helping those in need

Giving a chance for young girls to learn more about construction all while helping children in need.

The New River Valley Home Builders Association and Sleep in Heavenly Peace NRV hosted the “Build Her Dreams” outreach event as a way to celebrate Professional Women in Building Week.

Middle and high-school-aged girls learned how to build beds, how to use tools, and heard inspiring stories of other women’s careers in construction.

The beds will be donated to children in the community to provide them with a safe place to sleep.