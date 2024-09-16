Man arrested in Alleghany County after multiple allegations of sexual assault

COVINGTON, Va. – A man was arrested in Alleghany County Friday evening during an Alleghany Highlands High School football game after a potential sexual assault that involved an underage girl.

Covington Police Department said they were alerted to the potential assault around 8:35 p.m., and after speaking to the alleged victim, she gave a detailed description of the suspect and the incident that took place. Soon after, another underage girl was identified as a potential victim of sexual assault involving the same suspect. After the suspect was taken into custody, two more women were identified who made similar claims.

Authorities said that after investigation, officers arrested Ronald Liptrap of Covington, and transported him to Alleghany County Regional Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

Ronald Liptrap was charged with the following:

Sexual Assault

Public Intoxication

This investigation remains ongoing, and police believe there may be more victims and/or witnesses to this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, CPD has asked that you contact Sergeant Agee of the Covington Police, at 540-965-6333 or via email at policeinfo@covington.va.us.