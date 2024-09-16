69º
Roanoke County, Botetourt County, Town of Vinton asking for public’s solutions on high-crash intersections

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton are working on a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan through the Federal Highway Administration’s Safe Streets and Roads For All program.

This program is intended to assist in making roads safer for drivers, bikers, pedestrians, etc.

About fifty people attended community meetings held over the past two weeks, and now localities have asked the public to propose solutions for intersections with higher concentrations of crashes. This includes intersections on the following routes:

  • 11
  • 24
  • 116
  • 220
  • 221
  • 311
  • 419
  • 460

The surveys for residents to take will be open until September 30.

Below are the links to additional information and survey links for each jurisdiction:

