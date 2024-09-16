Visit VBR wins the “Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association’s” Hospitality Hero Award

ROANOKE, Va. – Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge received the “Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association’s Hospitality Hero (Business/Organization) award at the 2024 Ordinary Awards on Sep. 12.

According to VBR an audience of industry peers and leaders from across the state gathered to celebrate winners across categories that recognize excellence in Virginia’s restaurants, lodging establishments, Destination Marketing Organizations, attractions and more.

Nominations are open to members of the Association and non-members; a group of VRLTA members and industry professionals judges nominees.

“VRLTA is proud to include Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge in our exceptional group of winners for the 2024 Ordinary Awards. Destination Marketing Organizations are essential to the hospitality and tourism industry, and Visit VBR’s recent successes show that,” Eric Terry, President of VRLTA said.

This award comes after a record-breaking year for tourism in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. 2023 economic impact numbers shared by Virginia Tourism Corporation show that visitors’ direct spending in the region topped $882 million, a new record according to VBR.