1st and 10: Share your school spirit with us for a chance to be on TV!

It’s fall again and guess what that means? Football is back in full force, and so is the 1st and 10 team here at WSLS.

1st and 10 is the place to go for your fix of high school football in our region, highlights, scores, reactions and more!

Here at 10 News, we are looking for you to show us your school spirit. Some lucky people will even appear on our 1st and 10 segments that air on Fridays at 11 p.m.

If you want to be on TV (And let’s be honest who doesn’t want to be on TV?) All you have to do is go to the Pin It section on our website.

Don’t know how to use Pin It? Well, it’s pretty simple.

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture of you in your high school gear, or cheering on your team at the stadium.

Choose “1st and 10″ as the channel

Include a description (If you want)

Hit Submit

Four simple steps can get you on TV!