Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce to host Roanoke City Mayoral candidate forum Oct. 1

ROANOKE, Va. – We are just a couple of weeks away from the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Mayoral Candidate Forum which is taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is putting on the event in partnership with the Kiwanis Clube of Roanoke. According to the chamber, the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. providing a platform for the community to engage with mayoral candidates ahead of the upcoming election.

Recommended Videos

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The event schedule is as follows:

Time: Registration: 5:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. | Program: 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Meet and Greet 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Location: City Market Building - Charter Hall

The forum will begin with a registration period, followed by a candidate discussion from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After there will be an opportunity for community members and media to speak individually with the candidates.

The chamber says that registration is required to attend this event and no walk-ins will be allowed. Due to limited seating attendees must pre-register to secure their spot. Those who have not registered will be turned away.

“We encourage all members of the Roanoke community to take advantage of this opportunity to hear directly from the mayoral candidates,” shares Kayla Masters, Director of Events & Communications at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This forum is an important step in ensuring that our community is well-informed and engaged in the upcoming election.”

If you are interested in registering for the event you can go here.

For those who are unable to attend, 10 News will be at the event working for you. Our very own John Carlin will be moderating the event and we are planning on live-streaming the program on our Website.

We will have more information and continue to update this story as more information becomes available and we get closer to the forum.