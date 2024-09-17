WATCH: Volunteers needed for the Salem Half Marathon

SALEM, Va. – We are only one month away from the Lewisgale Salem Half Marathon and this year will be ninth year it takes place.

People from all over the state will gather in downtown Salem to run the Half Marathon or 8-K.

Organizers of the race say the are still in need of over 100 volunteers and this is a great opportunity to get involved in the community.

“Offers some great opportunities for the community. Anything from middle schoolers, high schoolers who need volunteer hours.....that’s a great excuse to volunteer.”