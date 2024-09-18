73º
36-year-old woman dead after single-vehicle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke, National Park Service says

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Blue Ridge Parkway, Fatal Crash
WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A 36-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash near milepost 101 near Roanoke on the Blue Ridge Parkway Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.

Law enforcement and first responders arrived on the scene and found the victim, who has been identified as 36-year-old Laura Jones of Roanoke, deceased as a result of injuries sustained from the accident.

The NPS said preliminary investigation indicates Jones left the roadway at a high rate of speed and hit a tree which then fell onto her vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

