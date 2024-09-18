36-year-old woman dead after single-vehicle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke, National Park Service says

ROANOKE, Va. – A 36-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash near milepost 101 near Roanoke on the Blue Ridge Parkway Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.

Law enforcement and first responders arrived on the scene and found the victim, who has been identified as 36-year-old Laura Jones of Roanoke, deceased as a result of injuries sustained from the accident.

The NPS said preliminary investigation indicates Jones left the roadway at a high rate of speed and hit a tree which then fell onto her vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.