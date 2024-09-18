All Salem City Schools placed in “secure mode” as police actively search for suspect

All Salem City Schools have been placed in “secure mode” as police continue to search for a suspect in Salem, according to Salem officials.

Authorities told 10 News that this was done out of an abundance of caution due to the pursuit of a suspect who committed a crime earlier Wednesday morning in Roanoke County.

At this time, both Salem City and Roanoke County Police are actively searching for the suspect, and schools will remain in secure mode until it is deemed safe by law enforcement and resource officers.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes readily available.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.