Last chance to get tickets to local breast cancer fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. – The Power of Pink luncheon is coming up and you have until Friday, Sept. 20 to get your tickets.

It’s a big fundraiser for the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, which helps pay for screening for the uninsured and underinsured right here in our region. The event is a fun, elegant afternoon of dining, educating and survivor/fighter/thriver celebrations that is not to be missed.

This year’s keynote speaker is Kristen Dahlgren. The former NBC news correspondent is also a breast cancer survivor. She founded the nonprofit Cancer Vaccine Coalition. It’s partnered with the nation’s top vaccine and cancer researchers with a goal of getting a safe, effective breast cancer vaccine to market in five to ten years.

The nonprofit has one mission: to move science forward faster. They work to fund trials, streamline the process, remove barriers to success and ensure ALL breast cancer patients are represented in trials.

The Power of Pink luncheon is at the Hotel Roanoke on September 30. You can buy tickets with this link.

Each year, there are 7,800 women and men in the VBCF service area who are diagnosed with breast cancer, and 1,150 women and men who die from breast cancer. The money they raise through events like the Power of Pink Luncheon is used to provide Virginians with knowledge and a voice on the breast cancer journey.

10 News Anchor Jenna Zibton is honored to emcee the event again this year.