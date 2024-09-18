Star City Task Force arrest and charge 32-year-old after drug bust

ROANOKE, Va. – A 32-year-old man, and known gang member, was arrested by the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, along with members of the City of Roanoke Police Gang Interdiction Unit after an operation in Roanoke, according to VSP.

During the narcotics investigation, the task force members and members of the VSP Special Operations Division executed two search warrants in the 3800 block of Panorama Ave, NW and the 3200 block of Hershberger Road NW.

According to VSP, the task force seized approximately 626 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 75 grams of cocaine, 8 firearms, and US currency.

Anthony Reese of Roanoke was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm, while in possession of Schedule 1-2 narcotics

Reese is currently being held without bond at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center.

VSP said additional charges are pending after consultation with the City of Roanoke Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.