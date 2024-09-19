2024 November election: See what will be on your ballot this November

With early voting set to kick off on Sept. 20 in the Commonwealth, it’s time to take a look at what will be on your ballot this November.

We’ve compiled a list of more than 200 ballots from across our coverage area so you’ll know exactly what to expect come Election Day. Let’s take a look!

Below you will find a full list of sample ballots organized by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. Click here to determine your voter precinct.

For all localities where a sample ballot wasn’t available, we will list the offices that are slated to appear on the ballot for that specific area.

Alleghany County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 6th District Ken L. Mitchell - D Ben L. Cline - R Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member House of Representatives 5th District Gloria Tinsley Witt - D John J. McGuire III - R Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Appomattox County

Sample ballots haven’t been made available yet.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 6th District Ken L. Mitchell - D Ben L. Cline - R Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Bedford County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Bland County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Botetourt County

Buena Vista

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 6th District Ken L. Mitchell - D Ben L. Cline - R Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

Campbell County

Carroll County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Charlotte County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member House of Representatives 5th District Gloria Tinsley Witt - D John J. McGuire III - R Write In

Town of Drakes Branch, Unexpired Town Council Seat

Town of Keysville, Mayor & Town Council Members

Town of Phenix, Mayor & Town Council Members

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

Covington

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member House of Representatives 6th District Ken L. Mitchell - D Ben L. Cline - R Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

Danville

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member House of Representatives 5th District Gloria Tinsley Witt - D John J. McGuire III - R Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Sample ballots haven’t been made available yet. For a full list of candidates, click here.

Floyd County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

Franklin County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

Galax

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

Giles County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

Grayson County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member House of Representatives 5th District Gloria Tinsley Witt - D John J. McGuire III - R Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

Highland County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 6th District Ken L. Mitchell - D Ben L. Cline - R Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 6th District Ken L. Mitchell - D Ben L. Cline - R Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I Write In

Mayor Frank W. Friedman Write-in

Member City Council (Vote for no more than three) Leslie C. Straughan John P. Driscoll Marylin E. Alexander Madeleine E. Robinson Write-in Write-in Write-in

Member School Board (Vote for no more than three) Tammy M. Dunn Meghan N.S. Ferguson Katie C. Masey Kasey C. Potter Write-in Write-in Write-in

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

Member City Council (Vote for not more than three) John R. Wilson III Julian R. Mei Rayshaun O. Gravely Kathy C. Lawson LaNita L. Herlem Write-in Write-in Write-in

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Nelson County

Patrick County

Pittsylvania County

Pulaski County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 9th District H. Morgan Griffith - R Karen Baker - D Write In

Member City Council (Vote for not more than two) W. Guy Wohlford Kellie Banks Artrip Carl E. Mitchell Write-in Write-in

Member School Board (Vote for not more than two) Brian K. Dobbins Kelsey R. Marletta Ben L. Buzzard Rebecca Q. Dunn Amanda J. Winter Write-in Write-in

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Roanoke County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 6th District Ken L. Mitchell - D Ben L. Cline - R Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I Write In

Mayor (Vote for only one) Joseph L. “Joe” Cobb David A. Bowers Stephanie M. Moon Write-in

Member City Council (Vote for no more than three) S. Terry McGuire Phazon T. Nash I. Benjamin Woods James R. “Jim” Garrett Nicolas S. “Nick” Hagen Cathy M. Reynolds Evelyn W. Powers Write-in Write-in Write-in

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Rockbridge County

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 6th District Ken L. Mitchell - D Ben L. Cline - R Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I Write In

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

President and Vice President Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President Write In

United States Senate Timothy M. Kaine - D Hung Cao - R Write In

Member of House of Representatives 6th District Ken L. Mitchell - D Ben L. Cline - R Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I Write In

Sheriff Christopher G. “Chris” Shelor Jonathan D. Branson Write-in

Member City Council (Vote for not more than three) John E. Saunders J.W. “Jim” Wallace III Anne Marie Green Renee Ferris Turk Write-in Write-in Write-in

There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.

Wythe County