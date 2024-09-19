2024 November election: See what will be on your ballot this November

With early voting set to kick off on Sept. 20 in the Commonwealth, it’s time to take a look at what will be on your ballot this November.
We’ve compiled a list of more than 200 ballots from across our coverage area so you’ll know exactly what to expect come Election Day. Let’s take a look!
Recommended Videos
[RELATED: Here’s your voter guide to this year’s Presidential election]
Below you will find a full list of sample ballots organized by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. Click here to determine your voter precinct.
For all localities where a sample ballot wasn’t available, we will list the offices that are slated to appear on the ballot for that specific area.
Alleghany County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 6th District
- Ken L. Mitchell - D
- Ben L. Cline - R
- Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Amherst County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member House of Representatives 5th District
- Gloria Tinsley Witt - D
- John J. McGuire III - R
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Appomattox County
Sample ballots haven’t been made available yet.
Bath County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 6th District
- Ken L. Mitchell - D
- Ben L. Cline - R
- Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Bedford County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Bland County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Botetourt County
Buena Vista
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 6th District
- Ken L. Mitchell - D
- Ben L. Cline - R
- Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Campbell County
Carroll County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Charlotte County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member House of Representatives 5th District
- Gloria Tinsley Witt - D
- John J. McGuire III - R
- Write In
- Town of Drakes Branch, Unexpired Town Council Seat
- Town of Keysville, Mayor & Town Council Members
- Town of Phenix, Mayor & Town Council Members
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Covington
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member House of Representatives 6th District
- Ken L. Mitchell - D
- Ben L. Cline - R
- Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Craig County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Danville
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member House of Representatives 5th District
- Gloria Tinsley Witt - D
- John J. McGuire III - R
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
- Sample ballots haven’t been made available yet. For a full list of candidates, click here.
Floyd County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Franklin County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Galax
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Giles County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Grayson County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Halifax County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member House of Representatives 5th District
- Gloria Tinsley Witt - D
- John J. McGuire III - R
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Henry County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Highland County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 6th District
- Ken L. Mitchell - D
- Ben L. Cline - R
- Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Lexington
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 6th District
- Ken L. Mitchell - D
- Ben L. Cline - R
- Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I
- Write In
- Mayor
- Frank W. Friedman
- Write-in
- Member City Council (Vote for no more than three)
- Leslie C. Straughan
- John P. Driscoll
- Marylin E. Alexander
- Madeleine E. Robinson
- Write-in
- Write-in
- Write-in
- Member School Board (Vote for no more than three)
- Tammy M. Dunn
- Meghan N.S. Ferguson
- Katie C. Masey
- Kasey C. Potter
- Write-in
- Write-in
- Write-in
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Martinsville
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- Member City Council (Vote for not more than three)
- John R. Wilson III
- Julian R. Mei
- Rayshaun O. Gravely
- Kathy C. Lawson
- LaNita L. Herlem
- Write-in
- Write-in
- Write-in
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Montgomery County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Nelson County
Patrick County
Pittsylvania County
Pulaski County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Radford
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 9th District
- H. Morgan Griffith - R
- Karen Baker - D
- Write In
- Member City Council (Vote for not more than two)
- W. Guy Wohlford
- Kellie Banks Artrip
- Carl E. Mitchell
- Write-in
- Write-in
- Member School Board (Vote for not more than two)
- Brian K. Dobbins
- Kelsey R. Marletta
- Ben L. Buzzard
- Rebecca Q. Dunn
- Amanda J. Winter
- Write-in
- Write-in
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Roanoke County
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 101 - Catawba
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 102 - Richfield
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 103 - N. Glenvar
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 104 - Northside
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 105 - Hanging Rock
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 106 - Glenvar
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 107 - Fort Lewis
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 201- Plantation
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 202 - Burlington
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 203 - Mountain View
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 204 - Green Ridge
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 205 - Orchards
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 206 - Hollins
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 301 - Bent Mountain
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 302 - Back Creek
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 303 - Windsor Hills
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 304 - Oak Grove
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 305 - E. Hidden Valley
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 306 - Garst Mill
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 307 - W. Hidden Valley
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 401 - Bonsack
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 402 - N. Lindenwood
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 403 - N. Vinton
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 404 - S. Vinton
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 405 - S. Lindenwood
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 406 - Mount Pleasant
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 501 - Starkey
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 502 - W. Cave Spring
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 503 - Cave Spring
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 504 - Green Valley
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 505 - Clearbrook
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 506 - Buck Mountain
- Sample Ballot for Pct. 507 - Hunting Hills
Roanoke
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 6th District
- Ken L. Mitchell - D
- Ben L. Cline - R
- Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I
- Write In
- Mayor (Vote for only one)
- Joseph L. “Joe” Cobb
- David A. Bowers
- Stephanie M. Moon
- Write-in
- Member City Council (Vote for no more than three)
- S. Terry McGuire
- Phazon T. Nash
- I. Benjamin Woods
- James R. “Jim” Garrett
- Nicolas S. “Nick” Hagen
- Cathy M. Reynolds
- Evelyn W. Powers
- Write-in
- Write-in
- Write-in
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
Rockbridge County
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 6th District
- Ken L. Mitchell - D
- Ben L. Cline - R
- Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I
- Write In
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.
For a full list of candidates, click here.
Salem
- President and Vice President
- Democratic Party - Kamala D. Harris, President and Tim Walz, Vice President
- Republican Party - Donald Trump, President and JD Vance, Vice President
- Green Party - Jill E. Stein, President and Rudolph T. Ware III, Vice President
- Libertarian Party - Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President
- Independent - Cornel R. West, President and Melina Abdullah, Vice President
- Write In
- United States Senate
- Timothy M. Kaine - D
- Hung Cao - R
- Write In
- Member of House of Representatives 6th District
- Ken L. Mitchell - D
- Ben L. Cline - R
- Rober C. “Robby” Wells, Jr. - I
- Write In
- Sheriff
- Christopher G. “Chris” Shelor
- Jonathan D. Branson
- Write-in
- Member City Council (Vote for not more than three)
- John E. Saunders
- J.W. “Jim” Wallace III
- Anne Marie Green
- Renee Ferris Turk
- Write-in
- Write-in
- Write-in
- There will also be the following question included on the ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty? Yes or No.