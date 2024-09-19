Metallica to perform in Virginia for first time in nearly 15 years

The announcement Thursday that Metallica would perform live at Virginia Tech next May had many Hokie fans jumping.

The performance will be part of the band’s M72 World tour and it will mark the band’s triumphant return to the Commonwealth for the first time in almost 15 years.

Metallica last visited Virginia in 2009 when they went to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for their “World Magnetic” Tour.

Metallica has performed in Virginia 14 times, four of those times were at the Civic Center right here in Roanoke.

The band’s last performance in Roanoke was on their “Madly In Anger with the World” tour in 2004, nearly 20 years ago.

The band performed in Washington D.C. this March, but their return to Virginia, and the choice to perform at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg is sure to draw the interest of both Hokie and Metallica fans alike.