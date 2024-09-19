Metallica to rock Lane Stadium in May

Start jumping, Hokie Nation! Virginia Tech has announced a collaboration with Metallica, unveiling a new collection of co-branded T-shirts and hats just in time for the football season.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This upcoming May, instead of thousands of fans piling into Lane Stadium for a football game, they will be there for a Metallica concert.

“For football games, we’re registered on like the seismograph around here so I can imagine it is going to be a lot more than that,” said Elizabeth Schwend and Dream Lee, two seniors at Virginia Tech. “I think we are going to cause a pretty big earthquake”



For over 20 years, ahead of every home football game, Enter Sandman by Metallica plays in Lane Stadium.

In what seems like a long, overdue day, Metallica has announced they will be holding a concert in Blacksburg, in the exact same stadium Hokie fans jump in every year.

I went around Virginia Tech’s campus to talk to folks about the news, and everyone is already counting down the days.

“I think if I can, I am totally going to go,” said Tim Fitzpatrick, a freshman.

“I was like Metallica is coming here to Blacksburg?” said Charles Peppers, a master’s student. “You would’ve never thought that they would play somewhere like here, and like, opportunities are arising.”



It’s not only students who are excited for the show too.

“I honestly didn’t believe it at first,” said Sam Foytier, a local in Blacksburg.

“That’s a huge concert, especially for Lane Stadium,” said Brayden Kaires, another local. ‘You’ll hear the whole stadium roar and shake.”

No matter who I talked to, they said once Enter Sandman comes on, it will be absolute mayhem.

“Everybody is just going to go crazy,” said Fitzpatrick. “That is going to be awesome.”

“That will be crazy,” said Foytier. “Honestly, they could probably just keep playing that.”

Tickets go on presale on September 23rd.

You can find information on how to get tickets ahead of the concert here.