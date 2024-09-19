One injured after three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bedford Thursday

BEDFORD, Va. – One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bedford County Thursday, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

At 8:00 a.m. Thursday the Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the 5500 block of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike (460) for a motor vehicle accident.

Recommended Videos

Company 1 arrived to find a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus, U-Haul truck and an SUV over an embankment.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Rescue 1 arrived and set up a 5:1 haul system utilizing CMC equipment to bring the injured person up the embankment. The injured person was taken to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.