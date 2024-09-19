81º
Join Insider

Local News

One injured after three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bedford Thursday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bedford County, Crash, School Bus
Bedford Crash (BFD 2024)

BEDFORD, Va. – One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bedford County Thursday, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

At 8:00 a.m. Thursday the Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the 5500 block of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike (460) for a motor vehicle accident.

Recommended Videos

Company 1 arrived to find a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus, U-Haul truck and an SUV over an embankment.

Rescue 1 arrived and set up a 5:1 haul system utilizing CMC equipment to bring the injured person up the embankment. The injured person was taken to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos