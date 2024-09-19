76º
Local News

Virginia State Police conducting Operation DISS-rupt on I-81

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

A photo of I-81 North and South signs

Multiple Virginia State Police Divisions will be conducting Operation DISS-rupt on the entirety of Interstate 81 on September 19 and 20.

Operation DISS-rupt is to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road by targeting the four key causes of fatal and serious injury crashes across Virginia’s interstate system, those being:

  • Ditching Distractions
  • Never Driving Impaired
  • Complying with Speed Limits
  • Wearing a seatbelt

The operation was also carried out earlier this year, back in February. During that enforcement period, 343 drivers were cited for speeding, 36 for reckless driving, and 15 arrested for driving while intoxicated. There were no fatalities on Interstate 81 during the time period.

“As we head into the busy last few months of the year, we want to make sure that Virginians are getting to their destinations safely. Initiatives like ‘DISS-rupt’ are about getting Virginians back to the basics about traffic safety: making sure they are driving sober, driving safely, buckled up, and focused on the task ahead.”

Captain Richard A. Denney, Commander of the Virginia State Police Salem Division

Tonight, we’re speaking to two members of the Virginia State Police to about the operation to bring you more information.

