Local News

VSP seeking public assistance in search of missing woman in Appomattox

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Virginia State Police said that they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman in Appomattox County.

Carrie Joy Moranville was last seen on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. on I-64 near mile marker 113.9 in Albemarle. VSP said that she was possibly wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. They also said that she abandoned her vehicle on Interstate 64 and is either on foot or hitchhiking.

Moranville is described as a white female 5′0 185 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. VSP says her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

The public is asked to contact State Police or Appomattox dispatch with any information regarding her whereabouts.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

