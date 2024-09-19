VSP seeking public assistance in search of missing woman in Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Virginia State Police said that they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman in Appomattox County.

Carrie Joy Moranville was last seen on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. on I-64 near mile marker 113.9 in Albemarle. VSP said that she was possibly wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. They also said that she abandoned her vehicle on Interstate 64 and is either on foot or hitchhiking.

Moranville is described as a white female 5′0 185 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. VSP says her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

The public is asked to contact State Police or Appomattox dispatch with any information regarding her whereabouts.