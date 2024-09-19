WATCH: Roanoke’s “Prepareathon” this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Stormwater Utility and Fire EMS teams are teaming up to host Roanoke’s “prepareathon”.

This event is making sure members of the community are ready for emergencies whenever they take place. Members of the community will be able to learn what they need to stay safe during natural disasters and emergencies.

“It’s having what you need to survive and be independent, a way that you can be okay for a few days without electricity and without services,”

This event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berglund Center on Saturday.