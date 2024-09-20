Local voters embrace first day of early voting

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday marks the start of a busy election season, as early voting began across Virginia.

Roanoke City’s Director of Elections and General Registrar Nicholas Ocampo said the City saw a couple hundred people in the first couple hours.

“What we’re hearing first and foremost from voters is that they can come on their convenience when it allows, their schedule,” Ocampo said.

Several people told 10 News they came in search of a shorter wait.

“I didn’t want to get in the line, and I just like to do things early,” one voter said.

“If I don’t get it in early, I can’t stand in them long lines, so I just came on today,” another voter said.

Others just couldn’t wait to make their voice heard.

“I came out to vote because I feel like our whole country needs to be straightened out,” one voter said.

“I’m for democracy and that’s my mission here is to vote for democracy,” another voter said.

This year, voters will choose a new president, vice president, member of the U.S. Senate, and the 6th district seat of the House of Representatives.

Locally, Roanoke will be electing a new mayor and three new city council members. Voters will have to wait until November 5 to learn the results.

“Legally, we are not allowed to tabulate until 7 p.m. on election night,” Ocampo said. “We will not have any vote totals before then.”

Voters have until November 2 to vote early in person.