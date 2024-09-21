Hundreds learn safety tips at Roanoke’s Prepareathon

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people headed to the Berglund Center in Roanoke for the 4th Prepareathon to learn how to stay safe during natural disasters and emergencies.

This event is part of a nationwide initiative supported by FEMA, aimed at empowering our community with essential knowledge and resources to be ready for any emergency.

“September is national preparedness month, but its also hurricane season so something that we try to tie in is flooding and so that can come within this time of year and we want all people throughout Roanoke and the Roanoke Valley to be prepared for.” Gwynath Martin, Environmental specialist with City of Roanoke Stormwater Utility

There were also hands-on activities designed to boost confidence in disaster preparedness.