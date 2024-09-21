Severe storms in Southwest Virginia causing power outages, possible damages

Some parts of Southwest Virginia are under a severe weather warning at the moment, which may result in quarter-sized hail, lightning, severe rain, and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

This may result in road closures, fallen trees, power outages, and possible damage to homes and structures.

The storm began over Rustburg and is currently moving Southeast at 20 mph.

The following areas may be affected:

Amherst County

Charlotte County

Campbell County

Nelson County

Lynchburg

Pittsylvania County

Halifax County

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado, find your way into a basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows.