80º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Severe storms in Southwest Virginia causing power outages, possible damages

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Delaney Tharp, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Severe Storm
Photo of the current radar. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Some parts of Southwest Virginia are under a severe weather warning at the moment, which may result in quarter-sized hail, lightning, severe rain, and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

This may result in road closures, fallen trees, power outages, and possible damage to homes and structures.

Recommended Videos

The storm began over Rustburg and is currently moving Southeast at 20 mph.

The following areas may be affected:

Amherst County

Charlotte County

Campbell County

Nelson County

Lynchburg

Pittsylvania County

Halifax County

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado, find your way into a basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Delaney graduated from Virginia Tech in 2023 with a B.S. in Meteorology and joined the WSLS 10 Weather Authority in August 2024.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos