Cat rescued from well in Floyd County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

An image of the rescue teams rescuing the cat from the well. (Copyright 2024 by Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department had a little help from their fire & rescue friends in the region after a cat fell down a well this Saturday!

On Saturday afternoon, Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department was notified of a cat that may have fallen 21 feet down a well. It’s possible the cat may have been there since the previous day, which is when it went missing.

The FCVFD got assistance from members of the Roanoke Valley Regional Heavy Technical Rescue Team, Salem Fire & EMS Department, Roanoke FireEMS Department, and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Luckily, Lamont was safely returned to his owner! The fire department thanked everyone involved for their great work.

A photo of Lamont after being saved from the well! He's alright and eating some food. (Copyright 2024 by Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

