Population growth in Bedford County and continued growth trends.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County is having an open house Monday to talk about housing developments in Bedford County.

This open house comes as Bedford County and the surrounding areas have seen major population growth.

According to Bedford County the county and its five magisterial districts had a population of 60,371 people in total in 2000.

In 2020 the population had grown by almost twenty thousand people to 79,462 people. From 1999 to 2010, the Jefferson Magisterial District was the fastest-growing area in the county, with a 99.3 percent increase over that time.

The population density has increased significantly from 1990 to 2010, it once sat at 60.6 people per square mile and in 2020 it was just over 104 people per square mile.

According to Bedford County, using trends over the past 20 years the county has had a 1.5 percent population growth every five years. The County used this 1.5 annual percentage increase to project population growth which would lead to 92,497 people being in the area by the year 2030.

Because of these projections and current growth the open house today the Bedford County Department of Community Development will discuss plan updates and address key concerns about future plans for Lakeland Pines Subdivision, Kaseys Lakeview Subdivisions and other subdivisions near 1-22.

The Open House is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bedford County Administration Building.