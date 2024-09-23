Roanoke County Police investigating the deaths of two adults

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County Police are currently investigating the deaths of two adults Monday morning.

According to authorities, Roanoke County Police responded to an Advanced Life Support (ALS) Critical call in the 4800 block of Pitzer Road.

Upon entry, officers located two deceased adults and police no longer believe there is a danger to the public.

Nearby Roanoke County schools were placed in secure mode this morning as a precautionary measure while police began their investigation.

ROCO police say this is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

