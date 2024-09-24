71º
Missing and endangered teen found safe

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Thomas Powers (LPD 2024)

LYNCHBURG, Va. Update:

Powers has been found safe according to LPD.

Original Story:

The Lynchburg Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday the LPD responded to a report of a missing juvenile.

The missing juvenile has been identified as Thomas Powers, the LPD said he has challenges. The LPD also said that Powers was last seen leaving Heritage High School at 5:12 p.m.

Powers was reported to be walking towards Wards Ferry Road. Powers is described as 5′9 140 pounds with with light brown hair. He may require assistance due to his condition. He is wearing the same clothes you see in the photo.

LPD is actively searching the area to locate Powers. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department Non-Emergency Number at (434) 847-1602 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

According to LPD the investigation is ongoing.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

