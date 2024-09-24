Rabid raccoon found in Pittsylvania County

This is not the rabid raccoon mentioned in the article, but rather a generic picture of a raccoon.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is warning the public about a rabid raccoon in Southside.

Authorities said the raccoon was found in the area of the 500 block of Iris Lane within Pittsylvania County, just outside of the City of Danville.

Recommended Videos

If you believe you may have come into contact with the raccoon, you’re urged to call the health district at 434-433-3545.

Officials provided the following steps to prevent the spread of rabies:

Avoid wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks

Do not feed stray animals

Feed your pets indoors and do not let them wander

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies and their shots are up to date

Report unusual-acting animals

As a reminder, if you are bitten by a wild or stray animal, don’t panic! Wash the wound(s) thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact animal control, your doctor or the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District for further recommendations.