66º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Veterinary Teaching Hospital saves Donkey who ate towel and her mother

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia Tech, Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Donkey, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine
Photos of Harper and Shelby Morton in gray shirt and Elaine Claffey in Maroon (Courtesy of Margie Christianson for Virginia Tech) (Virginia Tech 2024)

The Veterinary Teaching Hospital saved a 3-month-old donkey and her ailing mother, Virginia Tech said Tuesday.

According to the school, the 3-month-old donkey named Harper was brought to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital by Lexi Tarpy of Concord, a stable manager of Stone Ridge Stables.

Recommended Videos

Harper was referred to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech by Caroline Rossner of Southside Equine Services when they found out Harper had developed a fever and showed signs of colic, the school said.

“We brought her in here because our vet said it was an emergency situation,” Tarpy said. “Come to find out when they went in for surgery, she ate a towel — an entire towel.”

Clinicians performed a surgical procedure and found two pieces of cloth blocking Harper’s colon and the pieces were removed, according to Tech.

Harper’s mom was also brought to the facility to allow her to nurse and help get the two donkeys back together. However, the school says that Harper’s mom experienced multiple fevers and other medical issues.

Harper’s mom Daisy was closely monitored and the school says both her and Harper have fully recovered and have been returned to their farm.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos