Veterinary Teaching Hospital saves Donkey who ate towel and her mother

The Veterinary Teaching Hospital saved a 3-month-old donkey and her ailing mother, Virginia Tech said Tuesday.

According to the school, the 3-month-old donkey named Harper was brought to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital by Lexi Tarpy of Concord, a stable manager of Stone Ridge Stables.

Harper was referred to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech by Caroline Rossner of Southside Equine Services when they found out Harper had developed a fever and showed signs of colic, the school said.

“We brought her in here because our vet said it was an emergency situation,” Tarpy said. “Come to find out when they went in for surgery, she ate a towel — an entire towel.”

Clinicians performed a surgical procedure and found two pieces of cloth blocking Harper’s colon and the pieces were removed, according to Tech.

Harper’s mom was also brought to the facility to allow her to nurse and help get the two donkeys back together. However, the school says that Harper’s mom experienced multiple fevers and other medical issues.

Harper’s mom Daisy was closely monitored and the school says both her and Harper have fully recovered and have been returned to their farm.